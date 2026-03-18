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Michael Waxman-Lenz

View of the Haifa Bay from the campus of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in the Israeli city of Haifa, Feb. 19, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
COVID upended campus life. So why are some universities thriving?
Innovators and researchers who are leading us through this pandemic understand entrepreneurship, ethics, equity—and they’re applying it to research in real time.
Dec. 16, 2020
Michael Waxman-Lenz
A researcher at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa on Feb. 19, 2019. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Globally collaborative universities are driving the solutions of the future
Jul. 8, 2019
Michael Waxman-Lenz