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Michelle Lubin Terris

Michelle Lubin Terris

Michelle Lubin Terris is the founder and president of JEXIT.

Star of David, Book
Opinion
We must be unapologetically Jewish
Every generation of Jews faces the same question: Will we carry our identity forward or let others define it for us?
Mar. 3, 2026
Michelle Lubin Terris
Balloons fall after former U.S. President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
The RNC’s love for the Jewish people
Jul. 28, 2024
Michelle Lubin Terris