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Mickey Katzberg

Renewal in Jerusalem's Kiryat Menachem neighborhood, helped by urban kibbutz Reishit. Credit: World Center for Jewish Education.
Opinion
Jewish education and the urban kibbutz model
The revitalization of a run-down Jerusalem neighborhood is a lesson in how to support Jewish schools around the world.
Apr. 8, 2021
Mickey Katzberg