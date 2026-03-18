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Mordecai Paldiel

Polish diplomat and politician Aleksander Ładoś (1891-1963); photo taken before 1927. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Polish heroism during World War II
Polish diplomats made a daring attempt to save thousands of Jews. As a result, at least several hundred people were saved from death.
Nov. 14, 2021
Mordecai Paldiel