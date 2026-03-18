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Nachum Segal

Relatives of the Hyper Cacher terrorist attack victims (Philippe Braham, Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, and François-Michel Saada) light Hanukkah candles at this week's “Let There Be Light: A Concert of Jewish Unity” at the Grande Synagogue de la Victoire (the Great Synagogue of Paris). Credit: Israel Bardugo.
Jewish Life
Shining Jewish light in the darkness during Hanukkah in Paris
Dec. 10, 2015
Nachum Segal
Click photo to download. Caption: The Aug. 8 Torah dedication in Sderot. Credit: Provided photo.
Israel News
My war story: a new Torah for Sderot
Aug. 20, 2014
Nachum Segal