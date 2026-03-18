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Nave Dromi

Nave Dromi

Nave Dromi is the director of the Middle East Forum in Israel.

Chuck Schumer
Opinion
Schumer’s speech threatens Israeli victory
Israel is demanding total victory while Schumer and the White House seek to appease the unappeasable.
Mar. 19, 2024
Nave Dromi
Blinken Netanyahu
Opinion
Silence the diplomatic clock
Dec. 5, 2023
Nave Dromi
Israeli forces at a staging area near the Israel-Gaza border, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
Opinion
Victory is the only ‘proportional’ response
Oct. 18, 2023
Nave Dromi
Jewish men hold Israeli flags as they enter the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations on May 18, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Destroying the myth of Israel’s impermanence
The only way to convince the Palestinians to end the conflict is an Israeli victory.
Jun. 25, 2023
Nave Dromi
An Israel Air Force strike on an Islamic Jihad target in the Gaza Strip, May 9, 2023. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
More arrows, please
We need to think about how to end the war and defeat our enemies.
May. 10, 2023
Nave Dromi
An Israel Defense Forces reservist from the Brothers in Arms protest group attends a demonstration against judicial reform in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, March 16, 2023. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The IDF must be kept out of the political debate
The army’s job is to win wars, everything else is a dangerous distraction.
Mar. 27, 2023
Nave Dromi
Social Justice, Tikkun Olam Repair the World
Opinion
Ending the ‘liberal Jewish savior complex’ on Israel
The obsession with fixing the world is no more fraught than when aimed at Israel.
May. 31, 2021
Nave Dromi
Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi in her office in Ramallah, Jan. 31, 2012. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Ashrawi paves the way for Palestinian leaders to acknowledge defeat
In the wake of the Abraham Accords, the PLO representative so palatable to Western audiences seems to realize that the jig is up.
Dec. 14, 2020
Nave Dromi
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks during an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 71st Independence Day celebrations, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on May 9, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
The arc of victory is bending back
Finally, there is someone at the apex of Israel’s military pyramid making victory the focus of the IDF’s conceptual framework.
Oct. 29, 2020
Nave Dromi
Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Hebron on Aug. 21, 2020. Photo by Wissam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Opinion
Return to the ‘armed struggle’?
The Palestinians’ leaders appear to be preparing the ground for outright conflict. The question Israeli policy makers have to ask themselves is whether they are finally ready to fight fire with fire.
Aug. 25, 2020
Nave Dromi
Israeli singer Shiri Maimon performs at the main event marking the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from Arab Countries and Iran, in Jerusalem on Nov. 29, 2018. Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90.
Opinion
American Jewry’s blind spot regarding Mizrahi Jews
The erasure of an entire segment of our people is unforgivable on moral grounds, and on a practical level does not make for an honest, realistic debate.
Jul. 6, 2020
Nave Dromi
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