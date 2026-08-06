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News   Israel News

Israeli FM’s official visit to Ecuador the first in 44 years

Jerusalem and Quito signed a memorandum of understanding on counterterrorism cooperation and agreed to expand trade, innovation and agricultural ties.

JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks at a special meeting of Ecuador's National Assembly in Quito, Aug. 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Foreign Ministry.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at a special meeting of Ecuador’s National Assembly in Quito, Aug. 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Foreign Ministry.
(Aug. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar addressed a special of Ecuador’s National Assembly in Quito on Wednesday during the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister to the South American country in 44 years, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on counterterrorism cooperation and agreed to expand economic ties, according to the ministry.

“Israel and Ecuador face common challenges,” said Sa’ar. “By deepening cooperation in counterterrorism, innovation, agriculture and trade, we are strengthening the partnership between our countries for the benefit of both our peoples.”

He thanked National Assembly Chair Esteban Torres Cobo, Israel Friendship Group Chair Andres Castillo and Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Lucia Jaramillo for the reception.

Sa’ar also met leaders of Ecuador’s Jewish community, thanking them for their support for Israel and discussing efforts to combat antisemitism. The community members praised the leadership of President Daniel Noboa and deepening ties with Jerusalem, he said.

The foreign minister is scheduled to travel on to Colombia to represent Israel at Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella in Cali.

Sa’ar is slated to meet leaders and senior officials from across the continent on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Two weeks ago, Sa’ar reached an agreement with Colombia’s designated foreign minister, Omar Bula Escobar, on relocating Bogotá’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The deal, struck in Washington, also covers an immediate exchange of ambassadors and reciprocal visa waivers, reversing outgoing President Gustavo Petro’s May 2024 severing of ties.

“Through determined and systematic diplomatic efforts, we have succeeded in strengthening and renewing Israel’s relations with many countries across Latin America,” said Sa’ar. “We are continuing our effort to bring Latin America closer to Israel. Israel and its citizens will benefit from this in every sphere—diplomatically, economically, and through tourism.”

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