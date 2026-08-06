Israeli FM’s official visit to Ecuador the first in 44 years

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar addressed a special of Ecuador’s National Assembly in Quito on Wednesday during the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister to the South American country in 44 years, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on counterterrorism cooperation and agreed to expand economic ties, according to the ministry.

I was pleased to address a special meeting at Ecuador’s National Assembly during my visit to Quito -

the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Ecuador in 44 years.



Thank you to Chair of the National Assembly @etorrescobo, Israel Friendship Group Chair @AndresCastillo,… pic.twitter.com/qBZoen53Ll — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) August 5, 2026

“Israel and Ecuador face common challenges,” said Sa’ar. “By deepening cooperation in counterterrorism, innovation, agriculture and trade, we are strengthening the partnership between our countries for the benefit of both our peoples.”

He thanked National Assembly Chair Esteban Torres Cobo, Israel Friendship Group Chair Andres Castillo and Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Lucia Jaramillo for the reception.

Sa’ar also met leaders of Ecuador’s Jewish community, thanking them for their support for Israel and discussing efforts to combat antisemitism. The community members praised the leadership of President Daniel Noboa and deepening ties with Jerusalem, he said.

It was a privilege to spend time with the leaders of Ecuador’s Jewish community during my visit to Quito.



The Jewish community here has a long and proud history of contributing to Ecuadorian society while serving as a living bridge between Ecuador and Israel. I thanked them for… pic.twitter.com/LzOi34PKb6 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) August 5, 2026

The foreign minister is scheduled to travel on to Colombia to represent Israel at Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella in Cali.

Sa’ar is slated to meet leaders and senior officials from across the continent on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Two weeks ago, Sa’ar reached an agreement with Colombia’s designated foreign minister, Omar Bula Escobar, on relocating Bogotá’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The deal, struck in Washington, also covers an immediate exchange of ambassadors and reciprocal visa waivers, reversing outgoing President Gustavo Petro’s May 2024 severing of ties.

“Through determined and systematic diplomatic efforts, we have succeeded in strengthening and renewing Israel’s relations with many countries across Latin America,” said Sa’ar. “We are continuing our effort to bring Latin America closer to Israel. Israel and its citizens will benefit from this in every sphere—diplomatically, economically, and through tourism.”