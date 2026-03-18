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Paul Bernstein

A small child reads a board welcoming her to the first grade at Pola Ben-Gurion School in Jerusalem, Aug. 31, 2004. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
A morning of light in Jewish day school growth
Families who turned to Jewish day schools during the pandemic are staying, and the future looks bright.
Jan. 4, 2023
Paul Bernstein