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Rachel Kontorovich

Israel children from the Gaza border region enjoy games, face-painting and balloon animals at a crisis-relief event in Jerusalem. Credit: JNF.
Features
Kids get a ‘time out’ from the unrest near Gaza
A two-week break at Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem, complete with entertainment and outdoor activities, offers a much-needed respite for families grappling with rocket fire and arson.
Aug. 27, 2018
Rachel Kontorovich
Ruth Schwartz (second from right, middle row), the mother of Ezra Schwartz, stands at the “Ezra Schwartz Lookout,” surrounded by teens in Israel from Camp Yavneh, where her son went to summer camp. Credit: Photo by Gershon Alanson.
Features
Symbol of Jewish life honors legacies of four boys killed in Israel
Jul. 30, 2018
Rachel Kontorovich
From left: Ron Werner, Mayor Gadi Yarkoni, CEO of JNF-USA Russell Robinson, Michal Uziyahu, Alon Shuster and kids in Eshkol plant an olive tree in the burnt ground where an incendiary kite from Gaza had destroyed all vegetation. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Safe play area, fire protection: Boosting life in Israeli towns on the precarious Gaza border
Jul. 20, 2018
Rachel Kontorovich