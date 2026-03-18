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Rafael Castro

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin with world leaders during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem‒The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem on Jan. 23, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The hazards of Holocaust remembrance in Europe
Far from protecting Jews from prejudice, Holocaust remembrance has become a negative factor in Jewish life in Europe and in European attitudes toward Israel.
Feb. 5, 2020
Rafael Castro