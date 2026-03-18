More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Rev. Dr. Peter A. Pettit

An aerial view of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Among other questions, Rev. Dr. Peter A. Pettit asks after Christmas: "Will I give my presence for a Temple Mount respected as the focal point of Jewish and Christian holiness?" Credit: Godot13 via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
After Christmas, being present
Dec. 31, 2014
Rev. Dr. Peter A. Pettit