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Smadar Bat Adam

Tzipi Livni. Credit: Antje Wildgrube/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Tzipi Livni: A tireless schemer
“A party is just a platform,” she told the antiquated rubes among us who still believe in ideology.
Jan. 2, 2019
Smadar Bat Adam