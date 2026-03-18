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Talia Einhorn

A view of Beitar Illit and Tzur Hadassah, as seen from Gush Etzion in Judea and Samaria, on Nov. 25, 2019. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s settlements are legal
There is no need for Israel to annex Judea and Samaria if it wants to apply Israeli law there—it already has that right because of the laws dating back to the British era.
Nov. 26, 2019
Talia Einhorn
he cover of the July 22, 2019 edition of “Time“ magazine. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
Netanyahu and Israel: ‘Only the strong survive’
Jul. 18, 2019
Talia Einhorn