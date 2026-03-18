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Tzofia Hirshfeld

Click photo to download. Caption: A panel discussion at the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization's recent conference on the topic of "Mother at Work." Credit: Courtesy Tzohar.
Jewish Life
The Jewish female professional: tradition and modernity combined
Jan. 14, 2016
Tzofia Hirshfeld