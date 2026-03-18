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Yaakov Ahimeir

Yaakov Ahimeir is a senior Israeli journalist, and a television and radio personality.

AIPAC
Opinion
Democrats’ support for Israel is waning
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s frank criticism of Israel’s settlement policy is further evidence of a crack in the veneer of bipartisan U.S. support for Israel.
Aug. 13, 2019
Yaakov Ahimeir
Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the British Labour Party. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Labour’s anti-Semitism is no longer deniable
Jul. 15, 2019
Yaakov Ahimeir
Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennett presents data from the new Anti-Semitism Cyber Monitoring System. Credit: Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.
Opinion
A candidate who will tackle anti-Semitism
Feb. 17, 2019
Yaakov Ahimeir
Newly elected Australian leader Scott Morrison addresses the media on Aug. 24, 2018, after defeating Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
Half-recognition means redividing the capital
If the Australian government recognizes only half of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, will Israel acknowledge this gesture?
Dec. 16, 2018
Yaakov Ahimeir
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. President Bill Clinton and PLO head Yasser Arafat at the signing of the Oslo Accords, Sept. 13, 1993. Photo by Vince Musi/The White House.
Opinion
The Oslo Accords, a play gone wrong
Are the Oslo Accords synonymous with a diplomatic-political crime and malpractice by Israeli statesmen or were they just a naïve attempt by non-Israeli intellectuals to make peace between two enemies?
Dec. 9, 2018
Yaakov Ahimeir
Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting of the Palestinian Central Council in Ramallah, Jan. 14, 2018. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
A travesty of Palestinian education
A new generation of Palestinians is being raised on these texts, which are extinguishing even the smallest thought or chance of co-existence with Israel—or perhaps that should be the “Zionist entity.”
Oct. 7, 2018
Yaakov Ahimeir