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Yair Ramati and Yaakov Lappin

Yair Ramati is a publishing expert at the MirYam Institute. In 2016, he concluded his four year service as director of IMDO, the Israeli government agency charged with the development, production and the delivery of missile defense systems including Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow. Yaakov Lappin is a publishing expert at the MirYam Institute. He provides insight and analysis for a number of media outlets, including JNS.org and the leading global military affairs magazine Jane’s Defence Weekly.

An Arrow 3 interceptor being launched during a flight test in central Israel, Jan 18, 2022. Photo by Avichai Socher.
Analysis
A Middle East regional defense network: From vision to reality
The emergence of an air defense triad of Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia is a major event.
Nov. 7, 2023
Yair Ramati and Yaakov Lappin
The U.S. military is reportedly supplying Ukraine with artillery rounds pulled from stockpiles based in Israel. Credit: National Guard of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Lessons from the Ukraine war
Jun. 29, 2023
Yair Ramati and Yaakov Lappin