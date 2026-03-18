Yair Ramati and Yaakov Lappin

Yair Ramati is a publishing expert at the MirYam Institute. In 2016, he concluded his four year service as director of IMDO, the Israeli government agency charged with the development, production and the delivery of missile defense systems including Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow. Yaakov Lappin is a publishing expert at the MirYam Institute. He provides insight and analysis for a number of media outlets, including JNS.org and the leading global military affairs magazine Jane’s Defence Weekly.