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Yaron Buskila

Lt. Col. (res) Yaron Buskila is the CEO of the Israel Defense and Security Forum.

An Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jet lands at the Nevatim Airbase near Beersheva in 2024. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Opinion
Between missiles and messages
The confrontation with Iran marks a strategic turning point; it represents a battle over the future regional order.
Jun. 16, 2025
Yaron Buskila
The former U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, July 19, 2009. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The next American diplomatic debacle
Nov. 2, 2021
Yaron Buskila
From left: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at the signing of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 15, 2020, Credit: White House/Joyce N. Boghosian.
Opinion
Warm peace, cold calculation
Oct. 26, 2020
Yaron Buskila