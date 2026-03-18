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Yoel Zilberman

Yoel Zilberman

Yoel Zilberman is the CEO of HaShomer HaChadash.

Lod Riots, 2021
Opinion
Israel’s security model is failing
There is no unified command structure, no system in place to turn five neighboring communities into a cohesive fighting force when needed.
Mar. 19, 2025
Yoel Zilberman