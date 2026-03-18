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Yohanan Plesner

Click photo to download. Caption: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the General Assembly of The Jewish Federations of North America earlier this month in Washington, DC. Credit: Ron Sachs.
Israel News
Jewish unity at stake: Israel must recognize and fund all sects of Judaism
Nov. 24, 2015
Yohanan Plesner