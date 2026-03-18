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Zach Kessel

Alex Grosman and a volunteer dropping two refugees off at the airport in Mexico City en route to Chicago. Photo provided by Alex Grosman.
Features
College student cancels summer plans to help Ukrainian refugees immigrate to the US and make ‘aliyah’
Though Ukraine has not historically treated Jews particularly well, Alex Grosman felt a calling to help.
Sep. 2, 2022
Zach Kessel