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Ze’ev Jabotinsky

Ze’ev Jabotinsky

Ze’ev Jabotinsky, a senior software architect, served as a pilot in the Israeli Air Force.

Biden
Opinion
Biden gives empty ‘ironclad’ promises to Israel
The president’s flip-flop on the war is a reminder that international commitments are only as strong as the character and the interests of the people who make them.
May. 24, 2024
Ze’ev Jabotinsky
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyani sign the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House in Wasington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2020. Credit: Tia Dufour/White House.
Opinion
A vision becoming reality
Oct. 19, 2020
Ze’ev Jabotinsky
Former United States President Bill Clinton, former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and former King Hussein of Jordan during the peace treaty in Aqaba, Jordan. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90
Opinion
Jordan deserves a strong response
Oct. 24, 2018
Ze’ev Jabotinsky