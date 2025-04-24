Biden’s antisemitism guru blames Jews for antisemitism

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

The Biden administration refused to actually stop the assaults and harassment of Jews, but it did boast of creating an antisemitism policy. The policy amounted to nothing. Now that the Trump administration is actually fighting antisemitism, the “architect” of Biden’s antisemitism policy has popped up to warn that fighting antisemitism will cause antisemitism … and to blame Jews for antisemitism.

In an interview with Politico, Alex Pascal, an Obama and Biden vet, claims that pulling money from colleges that fail to follow civil rights law and deal with antisemitism will, in Politico’s words, “backfire and fuel antisemitism.”

(Obviously that would not be the case if it were gay rights or anti-black racism at issue here.)

“By directly linking billions of dollars of federal research funding to ostensibly combating antisemitism, I think it plays very much into long-standing tropes about Jews wielding financial leverage to pursue their so-called interests,” Pascal argues.

Never mind that it’s the Trump administration, not Jews, doing this.

But suggesting that fighting antisemitism will play into financial tropes about Jews is the equivalent of the guy looking at inkblots and complaining that they’re all dirty.

Pascal pulls out the old leftist tropes of collective solidarity.

“We need to be very vigilant about the erosion of the rule of law and our civil liberties,” said Pascal, “because that is the best defense against antisemitism, not the protection of the strongmen.”

How did those work out under Biden?

Pascal also argues that deporting the terrorist supporters assaulting and terrorizing Jews on college campuses are “also making life more dangerous for Jewish people on college campuses.”

He doesn’t explain how.

The rest is equally dishonest hand waving.

“The Biden strategy differed in several fundamental ways. First and foremost, the animating feature of President Biden’s strategy was the recognition that a strong democracy that safeguards our fundamental rights and the equal protection of the law and values America’s diversity is the very best defense we have against antisemitism and other forms of hate. Secondly, the Biden approach was collaborative, not divisive. It was built on finding common ground and unity among targeted groups and building inclusion for Jews on campus and more broadly in society. It was not the divisive approach of this current administration, using threats and intimidation,” Pascal argues.

The federal government using “intimidation” is fine for every other group. But the Biden admin had a much better plan of promoting “diversity” to fight antisemitism. When diversity is the source of antisemitism, as even ADL polls, before they erased them, demonstrated.

Jews did not receive equal protection from antisemitism under Biden. The administration did nothing about it. Talking about common ground and unity can’t cover that up.

Pascal then gets around to arguing that Israel is causing antisemitism. “When Israel feels a completely free hand, and frankly, the encouragement of its greatest benefactor, to pursue extreme policies, that is going to boomerang in a very bad way on American Jews here in the United States,” he said.

The theme from Pascal is that when Jews stand up against Islamic terrorism in Israel or America, there will be more antisemitism. So it’s really their fault. This used to be the argument we would hear in Europe in the oughts. Now lefties are mainstreaming it in America.

“Unfair and unjustified as it is, Israel’s actions have incited attacks on Jews worldwide,” Pascal claimed in a Forward op-ed.

This is what liberals have to offer on antisemitism. Rather than fighting antisemitism, they blame Jews for causing it.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.