Blue and White MK says party to dissolve Knesset in September

(May 6, 2024 / JNS)
Knesset member Michael Biton said on Sunday that his National Unity Party would “exit the government soon.”
In an interview with Knesset TV, Biton said that first his party, led by Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz, wants to secure the return of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas and to deal with Israel’s immediate security needs.
“We will also bring a bill to dissolve the Knesset in September,” Biton added.
“Even when we leave the government, I regret that this government has a majority with a dangerous, extremist right-wing that holds it and prevents it from making the correct decisions,” he said.
“But we will work so that elections will be in September,” he said. “We will finish our immediate work and bring an alternative to Benjamin Netanyahu.”
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email
and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.
You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Already registered? Log in for full access
Just before you scroll on...
Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this
Israel is at war.
JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.
The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas.
Can we count on your support?
Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.