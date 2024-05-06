JNS Press+
Blue and White MK says party to dissolve Knesset in September

"We will finish our immediate work and bring an alternative to Benjamin Netanyahu," said lawmaker Michael Biton.

Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs Michael Biton at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

Knesset member Michael Biton said on Sunday that his National Unity Party would “exit the government soon.”

In an interview with Knesset TV, Biton said that first his party, led by Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz, wants to secure the return of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas and to deal with Israel’s immediate security needs.

“We will also bring a bill to dissolve the Knesset in September,” Biton added.

“Even when we leave the government, I regret that this government has a majority with a dangerous, extremist right-wing that holds it and prevents it from making the correct decisions,” he said.

“But we will work so that elections will be in September,” he said. “We will finish our immediate work and bring an alternative to Benjamin Netanyahu.”

