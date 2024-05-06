Blue and White MK says party to dissolve Knesset in September

(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

Knesset member Michael Biton said on Sunday that his National Unity Party would “exit the government soon.”

In an interview with Knesset TV, Biton said that first his party, led by Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz, wants to secure the return of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas and to deal with Israel’s immediate security needs.

“We will also bring a bill to dissolve the Knesset in September,” Biton added.

“Even when we leave the government, I regret that this government has a majority with a dangerous, extremist right-wing that holds it and prevents it from making the correct decisions,” he said.

“But we will work so that elections will be in September,” he said. “We will finish our immediate work and bring an alternative to Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT