CENTCOM chief: ‘We are making undeniable progress’ in Iran
“Their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed,” Adm. Brad Cooper stated.
( Apr. 2, 2026 / JNS )
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said on Thursday that the military campaign against Iran was making “undeniable progress” following a month of sustained strikes on the Islamic Republic’s assets.
“We don’t see their navy sailing. We don’t see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed,” Cooper added.
"Now in our 5th week of the campaign, it is my operational assessment that we are making undeniable progress. We don't see their navy sailing. We don't see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed." - Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM… pic.twitter.com/cTHgYJDxCF— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 2, 2026