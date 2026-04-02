IDF dismantles weapons manufacturing machines near Nablus in Samaria
Troops locate two production sites and detain property owner.
( Apr. 2, 2026 / JNS )
Israel Defense Forces soldiers overnight Tuesday located and dismantled two machines used for weapons production in the Nablus area in central Samaria, the military said.
The troops also apprehended the owner of one of the properties where the machines were found.
לוחמי המילואים מחטיבת שומרון ולוחמי יהל״ם השמידו מחרטות לייצור אמצעי לחימה בשכם— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 1, 2026
במהלך הלילה, לוחמי מילואים מחטיבת שומרון בשיתוף לוחמי יחידת יהל״ם, איתרו והשמידו שתי מחרטות לייצור אמצעי לחימה במרחב העיר שכם שבחטיבת שומרון.
בנוסף, הכוחות עצרו את בעל אחת מהמחרטות pic.twitter.com/dNmoBB6cTW