Brother of fugitive terrorist indicted in Bat Yam bus bomb plot

( April 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli military prosecutors have filed an indictment against a Palestinian man from Nablus for allegedly assisting in a planned mass-casualty terror attack targeting public buses in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam in February.

According to statements from the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), as well as details first reported by Israel’s Kan News and Ynet outlets, the defendant is the brother of the terrorist who planted the explosives, who remains at large.

כתבי אישום במסגרת חקירת הפיגוע בבת ים ובחולון שבו הוטמנו ארבעה מטענים באוטובוסים – חוקרי היחידה המרכזית במחוז תל אביב ממשיכים בשיתוף הפעולה עם שירות הביטחון הכללי והחקירה נמשכת



The bombing plot was carried out on Feb. 20, when four explosive devices were planted on buses in Bat Yam and Holon, according to authorities. Three of the devices detonated in two separate parking lots, while a fourth was safely neutralized near Wolfson Medical Center. No injuries were reported.

Investigators allege that the indicted suspect was involved in the planning phase of the attack beginning in January. He allegedly supplied his brother with 15 alarm clocks used as detonators and instructed him on converting them into bomb activation mechanisms. The suspect also allegedly discussed the potential purchase of a firearm, which his brother considered using if confronted by Israeli forces.

The brothers discussed the plot while at their family home in Nablus, and on the morning of the attack, the bomber called his brother to say he was on his way to plant the devices, according to the indictment. Later, he sent a photograph showing five explosive devices labeled with the names of senior Hamas commanders, including Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar and Saleh al-Arouri.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Shin Bet and IDF continue to search for the fugitive bomber. Security officials said the attack was intended to be a large-scale strike on Israeli civilians during peak commuting hours in the Gush Dan region.

In a related case, a Holon resident was indicted last month for transporting the terrorist. He admitted to driving the suspect but claimed he was unaware of the suspect’s identity or intentions. A separate Palestinian suspect, who was illegally residing in Israel and had brief contact with the terrorist before the bombing, was later cleared of involvement but indicted for unlawful presence.

The explosive devices, each weighing approximately five kilograms (11 pounds), were packed with shrapnel to increase lethality. One device bore the inscription “Revenge from Tulkarem,” a reference to an Israeli Defense Forces counterterror operation in Judea and Samaria.