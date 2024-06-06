JNS Press+
Car bomb explodes in Jordan Valley, no casualties reported

The IDF and Shin Bet are investigating the incident, which occurred near the Taysir checkpoint.

Israeli soldiers at the Beka'ot checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, June 26, 2015. Photo by Basel Safadi/Flash90.
(June 6, 2024 / JNS)

A car bomb exploded near the Taysir checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley overnight Wednesday.

There were no casualties in the incident, which occurred near the village of Tubas, about a kilometer (0.6 miles) from the checkpoint on the Palestinian side.

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) are investigating the incident.

The security establishment has identified an attempt in recent months to establish terrorist battalions in the Jenin and Tulkarem areas of Samaria.

With tensions increasing along the Jordan Valley border since Oct. 7, the IDF is working on measures to prevent a similar mass attack from the east, reinforcing the sector with a third battalion.

