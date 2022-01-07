More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The billionaire who cared about Israel and the Jews

Sheldon Adelson wasn’t like the others on the Forbes’ list of the world’s wealthiest people. And he didn’t care if his efforts to help the Jewish state thrive made him unpopular.

Jan. 7, 2022
Jonathan S. Tobin

The billionaire who cared about Israel and the Jews

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
American business magnate Sheldon Adelson attends an American Independence Day celebration on July 1, 2009. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
American business magnate Sheldon Adelson attends an American Independence Day celebration on July 1, 2009. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

Every age has its own narrative myth about those who acquire great wealth. In the 21st century, the prevailing story is that of the nerd who parlays technological genius into billions. The Big Tech oligarchs who make their way onto the Forbes’ billionaire list are envied and feared. But with but a few conspicuous exceptions, their posh lifestyles, liberal politics and donations to fashionable and politically correct charities generally protect them from the worst abuse that pop culture can inflict on the famous. The nerd billionaires may sometimes be mocked, but the chattering classes still laud them for funding the causes they support.

That was not the case with Sheldon Adelson. The casino magnate who died one year ago this week at the age of 87 was a throwback to the Horatio Alger “rags to riches’ tales of the 19th century. He will be remembered primarily not so much for how he made his money as the manner in which he gave so much of it away.

Even a year later, his name still resonates with his critics but also with those who understand just how much he meant to the cause of Israel and helping the Jewish people.

At the time, his death was greeted with a torrent of abuse from liberals—in both the United States and Israel—that would have otherwise been considered appropriate for the passing of a controversial politician. Along with his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, he gave more to Jewish causes than any other philanthropist in the first decades of the century. Indeed, his impact on the Jewish world in recent decades has been so great that it’s hard to measure because his philanthropic work and leadership were so ubiquitous.

Rather than being chiefly remembered for this, media reactions to his death paid more attention to the money he spent on aiding the campaigns of Republican candidates he saw as friends of Israel. He used the access he acquired with his wealth to lobby not just Congress, but also presidents and prime ministers with an unabashed zeal for bending them to his will on issues related to Israel’s security.

Unlike most billionaires, he eschewed fashionable and politically correct causes such as those associated with the environment and global warming. Indeed, Adelson had little interest in playing the role of a cool and fashionable member of the elite as did most of the other denizens of the Forbe’s list.

While he lavished donations on a host of medical institutions, he was most interested in funding Jewish life and Israel. Adelson was a traditional Zionist who believed in Jewish rights to the land and wanted those rights respected by its American ally. That means that in addition to many mainstream non-political Jewish causes, he also gave to those institutions associated with nationalist and right-wing Jews. Vilified by an Israeli media establishment that leaned as hard to the left as its American counterparts, he responded by founding a free newspaper—Israel Hayom—that not only broke the liberal monopoly in that field but became the most widely read in the country. In that same spirit, he was an early supporter of JNS.

For all this, he was hated in a way that partly parallels the obsession the right has with George Soros, the billionaire Jewish financier who has spent even more on politics than Adelson in order to advance left-wing causes, including those that are fervently opposed to Jewish interests and Israel.

Still, the position that Adelson occupied was unique. While his dedication to Jewish projects endorsed by a broad community consensus—like the Birthright Israel program that has sent hundreds of thousands of young American Jews on free trips to Israel—was unmatched by more centrist donors, long before his death he had become the symbol of conservative political donors who were determined to get their way, as well as the most prominent example of what Israel’s foes see as the sinister way the Jews have bought influence in Washington.

Lost amid the politics is something more basic. Unlike virtually any of his contemporaries, Adelson was willing to push himself into the corridors of power and speak up for his beliefs when others would have pulled back. He clearly saw himself as someone placed in a position granted by his good fortune in business to do something other than fitting in and playing along. In doing so, he may have earned criticism, but he also accomplished as much, if not more, for the Jews, whether grateful or not, than any of the other great philanthropists in his people’s history.

In addition to embodying the entrepreneurial spirit that had created so many other Jewish business success stories, Adelson also possessed the stereotypical mindset of the postwar American Jew whose ethnic-religious identity revolved around the memory of the Holocaust and support for Israel. Indeed, he was fond of recalling that on his first trip to Israel—something that had not occurred until after he had become wealthy—he wore his late father’s shoes, fulfilling a poor man’s unfulfilled dream of someday visiting the Holy Land.

It was Adelson’s 1991 marriage to his second wife, Miriam—an Israeli physician who specialized in treating victims of addiction—that focused him on Zionist activism and politics. From that point on, the Jewish state would become a consuming interest into which he would not merely pour wealth but do so in a manner that would substantially alter the course of both Israeli and American politics.

The list of Israeli and Jewish institutions and causes to which he contributed is voluminous. His largesse in the form of an estimated $140 million donation enabled the Birthright project to expand to the point where it became a near-universal right of passage for young Jews. He would also become one of the main funders of the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and fund hospitals and schools throughout the country.

But Adelson wasn’t content to merely give to charities. An opponent of American pressure on the Jewish state to make concessions its people believed were dangerous to its security, he became one of the leading donors to Republican candidates as the GOP completed its transformation into a lock-step pro-Israel party.

Just as Adelelson’s contributions to philanthropic causes were on an epic scale with him giving hundreds of millions to various institutions, his involvement in politics was similarly grand. His donations to pro-Israel candidates and conservative Republicans were generous and strategic. Over time, that meant that he eventually rejected the approach of AIPAC. The pro-Israel lobby has adhered to a rigorously bipartisan approach because of its goal to maintain support for the Jewish state among a broad cross-section of American officeholders. However, that meant maintaining support for liberal Democrats who would betray the interests of the pro-Israel community on issues such as support for the dangerous Iran nuclear deal.

Adelson believed in a more direct approach to politics. He backed those he considered faithful friends to the cause he cared about and would cut off those who didn’t. That eventually led him to eschew the AIPAC model and gave his backing to the more conservative-oriented Israel-American Council.

It was his willingness to back Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 when most major Republican donors wanted no part of him after he secured the GOP nomination that proved especially fateful. Adelson spent hundreds of millions on various candidates over the years, but no donation was more significant than his backing for Trump. His actions during the 2016 general election campaign may not have made the difference in Trump’s victory, though his support did win Adelson access, and he used it as he always had—to bluntly advocate for pro-Israel policies.

Trump’s tilt towards Israel happened for a variety of reasons, including the sentiments of the many Jews in his inner circle, the support of evangelicals and the 45th president’s hostility to the foreign-policy establishment. The importance of Adelson’s single-minded advocacy for the moving of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as well as other moves that benefited Israel, should not be discounted. Though credit for it does not belong to him alone, it was in no small measure a tribute to his willingness to use his influence for what he—and most Israelis and pro-Israel American Jews—believed was the right thing to do. The fact that Adelson purchased the property that served as the ambassador’s residence in Herzliya at a price of $67 million—a record for the sale of a private residence in that country—so as to make it even more difficult for a future president to reverse Trump’s move speaks volumes about he spared no expense for anything that he considered to be in the best interest of the Jewish people.

Adelson’s spending on Republicans and settlement projects, such as the funding of a medical school at Ariel University, earned him the particular abuse of left-wing Jews and liberal pundits. In an era when most large-scale Jewish donors had adopted the mindset of most non-Orthodox Jews and were concentrating on liberal boutique causes rather than traditional Zionist ones, Adelson was the exception that proved decisive. If anti-Zionists and leftists reviled him at his death, then it was a sign of their resentment at the way he cherished the old paradigm of solidarity with Israel and its security that had largely gone out of fashion.

In that sense, Adelson’s legacy can’t entirely be measured in the number of dollars he funneled into Jewish causes or in the number of pro-Israel candidates he helped elect. At a time when Jewish institutions in the United States were imperiled by demographic change, he stepped in to fund programs like Birthright that could help keep a shrinking community alive. In politics, his devotion to the concept that Israel should be allowed to decide its own fate, rather than be dictated to by the United States paid off in measures that would essentially allow that concept to prevail at least while Trump was in office.

One year after his death, it’s worthwhile to recall Adelson’s example not just because of what he did, but because it points towards the need for other Jews with means to follow in his footsteps with respect to embracing their identity and unabashedly pursuing the interests of their people and the Jewish state.

Like the wealthy Jews who interceded for their communities in perilous times in the past, Adelson had the courage of his convictions. That made him unpopular with those who despised the conservatives he backed, the role money played in politics, the use of donations to promote Israel and even the impact of American philanthropy on Israeli society. Still, more than any other member of his generation, Sheldon Adelson was true to the obligations that Judaism places on both the uses of wealth and on the requirement for solidarity with other Jews. He wasn’t one of the more trendy billionaires, yet his efforts earned him an honored place alongside some of the most lauded leaders in the annals of Jewish history.

Jonathan S. Tobin is the editor-in-chief of JNS (Jewish News Syndicate). Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Jewish Organizations
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin