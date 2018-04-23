More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The Portman factor

The actress’s snub isn’t a victory for BDS or the Israeli prime minister’s political foes, but it does show how Netanyahu’s image problem has undermined one of his strengths.

Apr. 23, 2018
Jonathan S. Tobin

The Portman factor

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Hollywood actress Natalie Portman and Israeli actor Gilad Kahana seen in Jerusalem's Nachlaot neighborhood, filming a movie based on Israeli author Amos Oz's book, “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” February 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash 90.
Hollywood actress Natalie Portman and Israeli actor Gilad Kahana seen in Jerusalem’s Nachlaot neighborhood, filming a movie based on Israeli author Amos Oz’s book, “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” February 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash 90.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

That so many Jews care so deeply about what an actress has to say about the State of Israel and its prime minister tells us a lot about Jewish insecurity in 2018. But while this isn’t the earth-shattering event some on both ends of the political spectrum are claiming it to be, the issue is still worth discussing. When it comes down to it, it’s not as much about the intrinsic importance of one Jewish celebrity’s opinion as it is about the way the reputation of Israel’s prime minister is becoming more of a hindrance than a help to the Jewish state.

Natalie Portman’s decision to boycott the ceremony during which she was to be bestowed this year’s Genesis Prize—and $2 million to distribute to worthy Jewish causes—set off a wave of commentary. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political opponents, as well as advocates of the BDS movement, cheered her statements while his supporters and others angered by anything that can be perceived as contributing to the Jewish state’s isolation responded with criticism that ran the gamut—from mild disappointment to accusations of anti-Semitism.

Whether you think Portman is a self-involved celebrity more interested in virtue-signaling than doing anything of value for Israel or a great artist sending an important message, the notion that whether she was willing to receive a meaningless honor that organizers call, without a trace of irony, the “Jewish Nobel Prize,” is a matter of transcendent importance is patently absurd.

Nor should Netanyahu’s camp be treating the 36-year-old sabra as a threat to Israel. As she explained, her snub of the ceremony had to do with the presence of the prime minister. Since she detests Netanyahu, she refused to be a prop in what she considered an event that would, as is always the case with appearances by political leaders of any political stripe, be exploited by the government.

Far from hurting Netanyahu, in one sense Portman actually played right into his hands. The perceived insult to him is the sort of thing that will rile up Israelis who bitterly resent liberal elites, without doing a thing to help his opponents. The talk from some Likudniks about revoking her citizenship is nonsense, however—in the same way that the animus towards President Donald Trump from liberal celebrities in the United States reinforces his base’s resentment toward his critics—it’s just one more excuse for the Israeli right to rally around a man who has become a polarizing figure.

Nor, despite their wishful thinking, has Portman done much to help the BDS movement. As someone who has been clear about her love for Israel and who actually has made a film there, the notion that she is boycotting the country doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. She made that clear in a follow-up statement, even if a number of Israel’s foes are disingenuously treating her stand as a form of BDS.

Portman has already called Netanyahu a racist and clearly identifies with the Israeli left. Like many others in the Diaspora, she doesn’t think much of the premier’s policies. Unfortunately, her statement, which denounced the current government’s “violence, corruption, inequality and abuse of power” as being not in line with her “Jewish values,” could also be interpreted as a criticism of the Israeli army’s use of force to prevent violent demonstrators organized by Hamas marching for the “right of return”—i.e., the destruction of the Jewish state—from breaching the border with Gaza.

That’s the only part of this kerfuffle that matters because it shows that Netanyahu’s toxic reputation abroad is helping to blur the lines between fair comment about his leadership concerning corruption charges and other issues that seem to undermine the country’s right of self-defense. As such, it illustrates a dismaying fact about the prime minister. One of his greatest strengths—the ability to eloquently make the case for the justice of Israel’s cause in flawless English—has been undermined by the steep decline in his image abroad.

Yet the problem here is not just that Portman is wrong about Gaza. It’s that the prime minister has become so weighed down by controversy that his very presence at a glorified photo opportunity is enough to serve as a rationalization for controversy.

Netanyahu’s defenders will insist that this is not his fault. The left has never lacked for excuses to demonize its opponents, and long before he became the subject of corruption investigations, his opponents were eager to try to paint him as an extremist who deserved to be boycotted. The profoundly dishonest attempt by the Labor Party to accuse him of inciting the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin is an example of this effort.

However, Netanyahu’s supporters can’t pretend that his once-impressive ability to sway U.S. public opinion with American-accented English speeches is not a thing of the past. Many of the comparisons between the embattled Israeli leader and Trump are both inaccurate and unfair. But it is true that, like Trump, Netanyahu now seems disinterested in appealing to anyone but his base, and that is taking a toll on American Jewish support for Israel.

After more than a dozen years in power, including the last nine consecutive years, Netanyahu may still be the only plausible candidate for prime minister in terms of his experience and ability, and polls of Israeli voters reflect that. Israelis can dismiss the substance of Portman’s critiques and probably be right or ignore the Diaspora altogether. But if popular figures like Portman think treating Netanyahu as if he were radioactive won’t hurt their image, it’s no use ignoring the fact that the prime minister’s sagging image doesn’t come at a cost for his country.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS — Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin