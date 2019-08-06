More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Shameful comparisons in the name of politics

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the same breath as Kim Jong-un and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan goes beyond the pale.

Aug. 6, 2019
Ruthie Blum

Shameful comparisons in the name of politics

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israel Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman speaks during his party's election campaign conference in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2019. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman speaks during his party’s election campaign conference in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2019. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

Is it too much to ask of Israeli politicians that they take a pause before providing priceless ammunition to the Jewish state’s worst enemies?

Clearly, the answer is “yes.”

In what can only be described as a frenzy to finalize party lists and mergers before the Aug. 1 deadline (and ahead of the Sept. 17 Knesset elections), the already disturbing rhetoric used by candidates and wannabes against one another in general, and against Prime Minister Benjamin (“Bibi”) Netanyahu in particular, has sunk to new lows.

This is no small feat, considering the vile name-calling that characterized the previous campaign, which culminated in the coalition stalemate responsible for the current re-do.

Until Sunday, when Yisrael Beiteinu’s Avigdor Lieberman called Netanyahu’s style of running the ruling Likud Party “North Korean,” the most egregious crossing of ethical red lines came from Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz.

In an interview on April 7, exactly one week before the last Knesset elections, Gantz had the gall to compare Netanyahu to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and to express “deep worry” for the future of Israeli democracy.

Yes, Gantz likened Netanyahu—the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the region’s only democracy, who is under investigation by the legal system and eviscerated daily by the press and academia—to an Islamist autocrat who has incarcerated thousands of judges, policemen, professors, politicians and members of the media.

Once the Erdoğan analogy was out there, of course, it rolled easily off the tongues of other Netanyahu detractors in the Blue and White bloc, such as Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, and elsewhere. Inuring the public to outrageous claims cloaked as fact is a tactic, after all, not a reflection of an actual conviction. I mean, let’s face it: Gantz and Lapid must know that if Netanyahu were anything like Erdoğan, the two of them would have been sharing a jail cell long ago. And if they don’t realize it, their ignorance should disqualify them from office altogether.

Lapid certainly revealed a lack of judgement and good taste on Monday by tweeting a “humorous” video clip mocking the ultra-Orthodox parties for engaging in money-grubbing conspiracies. Though his intention was to curry favor with a certain sector of secular voters, his offensive use of the “Jews are plotting to control the country’s purse strings” stereotype was considered by many Israelis to be anti-Semitic.

Lapid, as it happens, is not an anti-Semite by any stretch. But he is certainly stupid, as his invoking of a Nazi-like trope for internal consumption illustrates. Not that any further proof was needed, given his overall pathetic performance and big mouth.

Which brings us back to Lieberman, the party chief-cum-“kingmaker,” whom the polls predict will determine the composition of the next government.

Unlike Gantz and Lapid, Lieberman is anything but ignorant or stupid. In fact, his intelligence and political savvy are precisely what have kept him relevant, even when his showing at the ballot box has been less than stellar. Indeed, despite his garnering of a mere five mandates in the April 9 election, which was held as a result of his resigning from and toppling the previous Netanyahu-led government, he called the shots.

Refusing to join a coalition that included the ultra-Orthodox parties, Lieberman prevented Netanyahu from forming a government.

His aim, he said at the time and continues to assert, is to have a national-unity government consisting of Likud, Blue and White and Yisrael Beiteinu, which he heads. The trouble is that Gantz has vowed not to enter a coalition with Likud, unless it ousts Netanyahu and selects a different party member to serve as its chairperson.

This makes sense since Gantz’s entire platform is based on “getting rid of Bibi.”

Lieberman, in contrast, is playing a brilliant game of chess.

On one hand, he says that Netanyahu, like any citizen, is “innocent until proven guilty” of any alleged corruption. It’s a wise position from someone who himself was the focus of police investigations for more than a decade—probes that ultimately fizzled out for lack of evidence.

On the other hand, he attacks Netanyahu at every turn for “only caring about hanging onto his seat” at the expense of the well-being and security of the state.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

So, when he dropped a bombshell in the studio of Channel 12’s “Meet the Press” on Saturday night—saying that after the election, he might very well recommend to the president that a Likud member other than Netanyahu be called upon to take the first stab at forming a government—he was not misspeaking. Lieberman is nothing if not a cold calculator.

He thus cannot be excused for equating Netanyahu’s party leadership with that of the regime in Pyongyang, whatever the context. In this case, it was a petition circulated by Likud Knesset Member David Bitan on Sunday and signed by Likud’s top 40 candidates, declaring that Netanyahu was the party’s uncontested choice as leader.

As cringe-worthy as the move may have been, since it made Netanyahu look both desperate and fearful of Lieberman’s antics, it was a far cry (to put it mildly) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s methods. You know, which include terrorizing and starving his people, while brutally killing his opponents.

It is important to note here that Likud happens to be Israel’s most democratic party, which, unlike Yisrael Beiteinu, for example, holds transparent, countrywide primaries. Netanyahu’s chairmanship, therefore, is neither an accident nor a fluke. All that is required to replace him at the helm is for a majority of card-carrying Likud members to vote him out, which they have not done.

This is not to say that Netanyahu is above criticism, either from within Likud or among members of the opposition or the public. On the contrary, he is just as fair a target as his rivals. But there should be self-imposed limits on the level of mud-slinging. Referring to Netanyahu in the same breath as Kim and Erdoğan goes beyond the pale.

It is especially mind-boggling at a time when Israel’s very existence is under global assault by the BDS movement and the United Nations.

For Israeli politicians to undermine the serious efforts at home and abroad to counter the genuinely anti-Semitic delegitimization of the Jewish state by spoon-feeding lies to its enemies is worse than unconscionable. Anyone who engages in such shameful behavior is not deserving of a place at the table, let alone a seat in the Knesset.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’ ”

Israeli Elections Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin