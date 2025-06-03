The real climate crisis is antisemitism

Shouting “End the Zionists” and “Free Palestine,” Mohamed Sabry Soliman—a 45-year-old illegal immigrant to the United States from Egypt—set Jews on fire on Sunday afternoon at the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado. Literally. With Molotov cocktails.

One of the eight mostly senior citizens who were rushed to the hospital with serious burns was a Holocaust survivor. Her crime? Participating in a peaceful weekly “Run for Their Lives” walk on behalf of the hostages still in Hamas captivity.

Earlier in the day, Fox News Digital aired an interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. In the course of the one-on-one exchange, Huckabee commented on a summit scheduled for June 17-20 at United Nations headquarters in New York City and hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the international conference, which the United States will not attend, is to promote recognition of a Palestinian state.

“It’s incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against,” said Huckabee, adding, “Oct. 7 changed a lot of things.”

And then he let loose.

“If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them: carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state,” he quipped, only half-jokingly. “They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation. And I find it revolting that they think they have the right to do such a thing.”

“Revolting” was an apt word, particularly in view of President Emmanuel Macron’s increasingly hostile attitude toward Israel in general and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in particular. Not to mention his growing sympathy for Hamas, which he expresses by repeatedly perpetuating the terrorist group’s propaganda.

The fact that antisemitic incidents in France have been soaring is thus no accident. The latest reminder of this travesty came on Friday night, the Jewish Sabbath, when vandals defaced five Jewish sites in Paris with paint—green, the color of Hamas.

The day before that, Italian-Israeli intellectual Fiamma Nirenstein pointed to an imminent antisemitic hate-fest: a protest in Rome, slated for June 6-7, to slander Israel with accusations of “genocide.” As Nirenstein wrote, “Those who attend the ... rally will join the ranks of the shopkeepers who throw out Jewish customers, hoteliers who post ‘Jews not welcome,’ festival organizers who blacklist Israeli artists, those who threaten via social media and, quite possibly, the next shooter.’”

To counter this and other “irresponsible initiatives toward Jews around the world,” she and seven colleagues spearheaded a campaign to garner unabashed support for a manifesto declaring the imperative to defend Israel’s security and freedom, and safeguard the rights of Jews around the world. Thus far, the document, published in the newspaper Il Riformista, has been endorsed by hundreds of Italian political figures, cultural leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, lawyers, journalists and others, with new signatories joining by the hour.

Nirenstein’s outrage at the upcoming demonstration—and immediate effort to combat it—came a week after the fatal gunning down of Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in Washington, D.C. by 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez.

Unlike Soliman, Rodriguez is an American Marxist. But he, too, shouted “Free Palestine” while committing his vile act on the innocent couple, soon to be engaged in Jerusalem.

Speaking of Israel, as missiles from Yemen continued to fly over the center of the country and rockets from Gaza sent residents of the south into bomb shelters, a funeral was held on Thursday evening for two-week-old Ravid Chaim Gez. The infant was buried next to his mother, Tzeela.

Tzeela, in advanced stages of labor, had been on the way to the hospital with her husband when a Palestinian terrorist sprayed their car with bullets. As she died, doctors managed to deliver her baby by emergency C-section. Having suffered severe oxygen deprivation, he remained in critical condition for the next 14 days until meeting his untimely death. The two now lie side by side at Har Hamenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem—the capital of the Jewish state, where Lischinsky, ring in his pocket, had planned to propose to Milgrim.

In response to the Boulder immolation, Amb. Huckabee released an official statement from the U.S. embassy about the role that “media misinformation” is playing in this literal and figurative explosion of attacks on Jews and Israelis.

“Reckless and irresponsible reporting by major U.S. news outlets are contributing to the antisemitic climate that has resulted in the murder of two young people at an Israeli Embassy event in Washington last month and the attempted murder and terror attack on a group of pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado on Sunday,” the statement began.

“Without verification of any source other than Hamas and its collaborators, The New York Times, CNN and Associated Press reported that a number of people seeking to receive humanitarian food boxes from the Gaza Humanitarian Fund were shot or killed by the Israeli Defense Forces,” the statement continued.

“These reports were FALSE. Drone video and first-hand accounts clearly showed that there were no injuries, no fatalities, no shooting, no chaos. It is Hamas that continues to terrorize and intimidate those who seek food aid. The only source for these misleading, exaggerated and utterly fabricated stories came from Hamas sources, which are designed to fan the flames of antisemitic hate that is arguably contributing to violence against Jews in the United States,” he wrote.

The statement went on: “Media sources who willingly parrot these libelous allegations should recant their fake news stories, apologize and pledge to practice actual reporting of fact instead of engaging in dangerous propaganda that assists the terror group Hamas as they continue to hold innocent hostages for over 600 days after butchering over 1,200 people on Oct. 7, [2023].

“The efforts of GHF have resulted in over 5 million meals to civilians without incident. For The New York Times, AP and CNN to be part of a Hamas-fed false narrative is reprehensible. It represents more than mere sloppy journalism. It’s feeding and inciting violence against innocent people in the United States.”

Finally, the statement concluded, “We are demanding an immediate retraction of the lies and are appealing to all media sources to act with objective professionalism to cover actual events instead of being a partner of terrorism by blindly following Hamas news releases.”

Kudos to Huckabee for calling out the collusion on the part of countries and the communications industry that is contributing to, if not in cahoots with, global toxicity. He understands that antisemitism is both the harbinger and manifestation of societal decline.