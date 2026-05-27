Netanyahu orders IDF to expand op against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday night that he had ordered the Israel Defense Forces to expand ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

“The IDF is operating with large forces on the ground and seizing dominant terrain. We are fortifying the security zone to protect the communities of the north,” the premier said, according to a readout of remarks delivered at a Security Cabinet meeting.

“Concurrently, we are leading a massive national effort to advance creative and innovative solutions against explosive drones,” Netanyahu continued. “We back and praise our heroic commanders and soldiers. They are deep in the field. We trust you!”

The announcement came hours after Netanyahu convened Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir for a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, at the start of the Security Cabinet meeting:

"As per the directive of myself, the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief of Staff, we are deepening our operation in Lebanon. The IDF is operating with large forces on the ground and seizing… pic.twitter.com/GBLuWgEbyl — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 26, 2026

In a separate statement on Tuesday night, Netanyahu said the IDF had eliminated some 2,500 Hezbollah terrorists since the terror organization joined the war on Iran’s behalf on March 2.

The prime minister noted that since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon took effect on April 17, the military has eliminated 700 Hezbollah operatives in defensive operations, adding that fewer terrorists were killed during the entire Second Lebanon War in 2006.

“Against Hezbollah, we have not stopped fighting for a moment, and more action is yet to come, until the full security of Israel’s citizens is ensured,” said the premier.

מאז מבצע ״שאגת הארי״ חיסלנו כ־2,500 מחבלי חיזבאללה.



בזמן הפסקת האש בלבד חוסלו 700 מחבלי חיזבאללה - יותר מחבלים מאשר חוסלו במלחמת לבנון השנייה כולה.



כוחותינו משלימים את הריסת תשתיות הטרור הסמוכים ליישובינו.



כוחות גדולים של צה״ל פועלים בעומק השטח, תופסים שטחים שולטים ומבצרים את… pic.twitter.com/uKABYRYKLq — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 26, 2026

Iranian-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the fragile truce, which was extended for another 45 days earlier this month.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the prime minister said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

Air-raid sirens continued to sound in northern Israel on Tuesday night, sending roughly 35,000 residents of 11 border communities scrambling to bomb shelters, as the IDF confirmed that several “suspicious aerial targets” from Lebanon crossed the border in multiple incidents.

The IDF also confirmed that “one projectile that was launched from Lebanon crossed into Israeli territory and fell in an open area.” No injuries were reported in the rocket assault.

As part of ground operations in Southern Lebanon, the IDF struck infrastructure used to launch rockets at the Jewish state, it announced on Tuesday.

“The IDF continues to strike Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in Southern Lebanon,” said the military.