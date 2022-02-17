More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Chickpea seeds go up in space to make hummus available on Mars

The seeds will become part of “Space Hummus” project testing hydroponic techniques for plant growth in zero gravity.

Feb. 17, 2022
Chickpeas will be grown outside of Earth to determine whether they could be used in future space colonies. Photo by Ludovic Avice on Unsplash.
Chickpeas will be grown outside of Earth to determine whether they could be used in future space colonies. Photo by Ludovic Avice on Unsplash.

Should humanity ever relocate to Mars, it will likely miss a few earthly comforts. High among them will of course be hummus, the universally loved and super-nutritious chickpea spread.

To avoid such a tragic fate, Israeli chickpeas are now being sent to the International Space Station for a series of experiments exploring extraterrestrial growing techniques.

The chickpea seeds, an Israeli variety called “Zehavit,” are traveling to outer space within the comfort of a miniature greenhouse developed by hummus maker Strauss Aviv Labs. It will fly aboard the cargo spacecraft Cygnus as part of a commercial resupply services mission to the ISS on Feb. 19.

There, they are set to become part of the aptly named “Space Hummus” project that will test hydroponic techniques for plant growth in zero gravity with the goal of maximizing productivity and allowing efficient management of resources on future space colonies on the moon and Mars.

Scientists will conduct experiments to determine how well plant growth can be controlled, remotely observing and controlling root growth through video and still images. The experiments will be carried out in part by Eytan Stibbe, the second Israeli to go into space.

Miniature greenhouse shuttling chickpea seeds to space. Photo courtesy of Aviv Labs
Miniature greenhouse shuttling chickpea seeds to space. Photo courtesy of Aviv Labs.

“We can’t let the plants ‘grow wild’ in future colonies because they will quickly run out of resources,” explained SpaceIL co founder and experiment visionary Yonatan Winetraub. “Our hope is to use our technology to control the rate of chickpea growth in space with zero gravity and limited resources.”

Nobody knows if chickpeas can grow in space. This has never been tried, added Winetraub.

“The challenge is not just how to grow as many chickpeas as possible, but how to control the way they are grown—so that we maximize our limited resources. The more we learn to grow food with fewer resources, the more prepared we will be for the challenges that await us on Earth, as well.”

This article was first published by Israel21c.

Science and Technology
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin