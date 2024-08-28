Eden Golan in Paris to support Israelis in Paralympic Games

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris will commence on Wednesday. The Israeli delegation, comprising 27 athletes, has prepared for the competitions not only in terms of sports, but also for potential unpleasant situations, such as pro-Palestinian demonstrations or booing, similar to what occurred during the Olympic Games.

To provide the athletes with the warmest and most Israeli embrace possible, El Al, the official carrier of the Paralympic delegation to Paris, has established the “Flag Team"—Israel’s cheering squad aimed at encouraging the athletes and giving them the feeling of playing on the most home-like field possible.

The Flag Team consists of about 30 Israelis who will fly to the games in Paris, sponsored by the company. Among the team members will be veterans injured during Operation Swords of Iron with the potential to become future Paralympic athletes; volunteers working with disabled veterans; and representatives from the general public selected through a campaign conducted by the company on social media.

Also joining them are several influencers, such as singer Eden Golan, content creators Danit Greenberg, Liel Eli and Tal Morad and actor-comedian Orel Tzabari, who will join the Flag Team and cheer for the Paralympic athletes in Paris.

Golan is well-acquainted with antagonistic environments, having experienced hostility at the recent Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, where she bravely stood her ground and finished in fifth place. Before departing for the games, she took time for a few questions with Israel Hayom.

Q: Are you excited to be part of such a big event? What are you looking forward to the most?

“I’m very excited to go, and especially to see and cheer for our competitors on the field. I’ll give them all the love I can.”

Q: What do you think your presence and visit will provide to the Paralympic team?

“As an Israeli competitor who went to represent the country during wartime and faced antisemitism, I hope I can give them some indication and strength when they need to stand in such a situation. I’m looking forward to meeting them. I hope it will give them all the support and strength they need in such a moment. I know it closely and understand how significant it is.”

Q: Tell us a bit about the Flag Team.

“It’s a team that El Al is sending to cheer for Israel’s athletes. Joining me are reservists who are ‘sports fanatics,’ who will cheer together with me from the stands and lift our athletes’ spirits. We have an amazing team. Each one brings a different and special story. We had a very good connection when we met, and I’m truly excited to travel with them and unite our strengths.”

Q: Is it really possible to disconnect from all the background noise?

“It’s not easy at all, but it’s possible. I did a lot of personal work that didn’t stop until the moment I went on stage and even on the stage itself. It’s also important to be surrounded by good people.”

Q: Did you follow the success at the Olympics? Do you have a special message you’d like to convey to the Paralympic delegation?

“Leading up to the games, I followed partially, as much as I could. Seven medals is incredible, and there’s nothing like our country. My message to the competitors is to remember that we’re proud of them and love them no matter what result they bring. There’s no one like them in the world.”

Originally appeared in Israel Hayom.