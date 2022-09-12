Israeli actress Shira Haas lands role in ‘Captain America’
She’ll play Sabra, a superhero with a backstory as a kibbutz-raised mutant agent for Israel’s spy agency.
First, there was “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot.
Now there’s Sabra, an Israeli superhero to be played by another popular Israeli actress, Shira Haas, in the film “Captain America: New World Order.”
Sabra made her first appearance in Marvel Comics’ “The Incredible Hulk” in 1980 as the nom de guerre of Ruth Bat-Seraph, a kibbutz-raised former superhuman agent for Israel’s Mossad spy agency.
She later appeared in “X-Men” comics, wearing the blue-and-white stripes and Star of David of the Israel flag.
Haas, 27, is much better known than is the character she’ll portray.
Her first hit role was Ruchami, an ultra-Orthodox teenager in the Israeli TV series “Shtisel.”
Then she gained international fame—as well as Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award nominations—for her starring role in the Netflix series “Unorthodox.” She’s also portrayed Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.
Starring Anthony Mackie, the newest “Captain America” film is set for release on May 3, 2024.
This article was first published by Israel21c.