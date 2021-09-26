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Israeli-developed robotaxis to debut in Munich next year

Germany recently enacted a law allowing for driverless vehicles on the roads, making it perfect for early-rider testing.

Sep. 26, 2021
Former U.S. Ambassador Daniel B. Shapiro (left) witnesses the technology of the Israeli self-driving car system developer Mobileye, which was acquired by Intel in 2017 for $15 billion. Credit: U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv.
Former U.S. Ambassador Daniel B. Shapiro (left) witnesses the technology of the Israeli self-driving car system developer Mobileye, which was acquired by Intel in 2017 for $15 billion. Credit: U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv.

Driverless robotaxis are set to hit the streets of Munich next year, courtesy of Israeli autonomous-driving technology giant Mobileye and partners.

Plans for the robotaxi service were recently unveiled at the IAA Mobility Conference in Munich. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Sixt SE Co-CEO Alexander Sixt announced the collaboration, which will see riders being able to hail a driverless cab using either the Sixt app or Moovit app.

Intel acquired Mobileye for a record sum of $15.3 billion in 2017, and purchased Moovit for approximately $900 million last year. Sixt, meanwhile, is an international mobility services provider headquartered in Germany.

The CEOs also unveiled the vehicles themselves, marking the first time Mobileye has displayed its fully integrated self-driving system in a vehicle to be used for commercial ride-hailing services.

Germany recently enacted a law that allows for driverless vehicles on the roads, enabling the robotaxis to begin early-rider testing in Munich next year. Following the tests and pending regulatory approval, the fleet will move on to commercial operations.

“With strong logistics and operational partners like Sixt, Mobileye can bring the promise of full autonomy to life in cities around the world,” says Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua.“We’re delighted that Germany is a first mover.”

This article was first published by Israel21c.

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