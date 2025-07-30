Enough words. It’s time for strategy, strength and Jewish resolve

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

The accusation that Israel is committing genocide isn’t just offensive, it’s a moral inversion. It’s a lie that cheapens actual genocide and fuels the oldest hatred on earth. And yet this libel is now being shouted from the podiums of elite institutions, broadcast on national media, and shared by millions on social media.

We are witnessing a flood of disinformation so dangerous, so relentless, that even The New York Times, not exactly known for defending Israel, had to step in and say: No, Israel is not committing genocide. That a paper like the Times had to clarify this at all tells you just how broken the conversation has become.

And while we’re setting the record straight, let’s look at the facts: The IDF is fighting a brutal war against Hamas, an Iranian-backed terror group that began this war on Oct. 7, 2023, with unspeakable atrocities, mass murder, rape, torture, and the abduction of civilians. Hamas continues to embed itself in schools, hospitals, and mosques, using the Palestinian people as human shields.

That is not genocide. That is war: awful, tragic, but defensive.

What gets erased from the conversation is that Israel, even in war, has allowed humanitarian aid to flow. It has evacuated civilians, coordinated with aid groups, and asked its own soldiers to operate with restraint, often at their own peril. That is not the behavior of a genocidal regime. That is the behavior of a moral nation in a moral fight. But here’s the deeper problem: facts alone aren’t enough.

When blatant antisemitic social media posts reach 10 million views without being removed… When artists call for intifada on stage to cheers from the crowd… When Jewish students are harassed on campus and no one in authority blinks… You begin to understand the truth: This is bigger than misinformation. This is a coordinated campaign of ideological warfare.

And the Jewish community’s response? Too often, we write op-eds and hope for the best. I’ve got news for you: Words won’t save us.

We must reclaim Jewish education as a strategic priority; it is the most durable antidote to ignorance and apathy. Combined with firsthand experiences in Israel and bold commitments to Jewish legacy giving, these form the three-legged stool on which the Jewish future can stand firm. Identity, connection and responsibility; these must be our long-term play.

I’ve spent my life building businesses, movements and institutions. I understand that you don’t fight a long game with media statements alone. You fight it with vision, with resources, with grit and with a plan. So, here’s mine: We must reclaim Jewish education as a strategic priority; it is a long-term investment in Jewish identity, pride and continuity.

We must build a media and digital ecosystem that competes. That means elevating voices, producing content, and challenging lies with the same sophistication our adversaries use to spread them. We must fund boldly. Jewish philanthropy should focus not only on preserving what we love, but also on defending it. Now. Strategically. With real money and real results.

And we must demand courage. From our leaders, from our institutions, and from ourselves. Because when Jews are singled out, when Israel is vilified, when our children are made to feel ashamed or afraid, silence is not neutrality. It’s complicity.

If you’re Jewish, you’re in this. If you’re a friend of the Jewish people, you’re in this too. And if you believe in truth, freedom, and the West itself, then understand: the fight for the Jewish future is your fight too.

And we are not alone. Some of our most steadfast allies in this fight are Evangelical Christians, millions of whom stand with Israel with conviction and clarity. We must nurture these bonds. Jewish resilience doesn’t mean going it alone, it means knowing who is with us and forging coalitions with shared values.

Let me leave you with this: Antisemitism thrives when good people hesitate. It spreads when leaders equivocate. And it wins when we forget what history has already taught us. So don’t just post. Don’t just sigh. Don’t just forward an article and feel informed. Give. Build. Teach. Lead. Let’s stop reacting and start advancing, with strategy, not sentiment.

