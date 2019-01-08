More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

Another baby killer to receive a padded salary from the PA

Additionally, according the P.A. law and regulations, upon his release, Barghouti was also entitled to a $6,000 one-time release grant and a guaranteed salary paid by the P.A. even if he did not work.

Children participate in a rally at a school in Nablus marking the 70th anniversary of the “nakba,” May 13, 2018. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Jan. 8, 2019

Asem Barghouti suspected of participating in the murder of four-day-old Amiad Ish-Ran and Israel Defense Forces’ soldiers Cpl. Yosef Cohen and Sgt. Yuval Mor Yosef, and the injury of numerous others, was arrested this morning.

According to Palestinian Authority law and regulations, since he was arrested by Israel for his “participation in the struggle against the occupation,” Barghouti is entitled to a monthly salary from the P.A. of 6,000 shekels. According to P.A. law, his salary will increase over time to 12,000 shekels per month.

His starting salary is higher than most other terrorist prisoners since he has already spent 11 years in prison for past involvement in terrorism. During his first term in prison, Barghouti received an estimated cumulative sum of 447,000 shekels.

Additionally, according the P.A. law and regulations, upon his release, Barghouti was also entitled to a $6,000 one-time release grant and a guaranteed salary paid by the P.A. even if he did not work.

Asem Barghouti is not the only baby killer that receives a monthly salary from the P.A.

Other recipients include Amjad and Hakim Awad, who murdered the five members of the Fogel Family, parents and their three children, including three-month-old Hadas, and 4-year-old Eldad in March 2011, and have already cumulatively received 460,800 shekels ($132,895); Abdullah Barghouti, who built six bombs used by suicide terrorists, including the bomb that exploded in the Sbarro pizza shop in August 2001, murdering 15 people, among them 2-year-old Hemda Schijveschuurder, and who has already received 695,200 shekels ($200,496); and Majdi Za’atri who planned the August 2003 Jerusalem bus bombing, in which 23 people were murdered, including 1-year-olds Shmuel Zargari and Shmuel Taubenfeld, and who has already received 661,800 shekels ($190,863).

Asem Barghouti was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the Ofra shooting attack, together with his brother Salih Barghouti and the Givat Asaf shooting attack with another terrorist.

As PMW reported, Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah Party was quick to glorify murderer Salih Barghouti, immediately after he was killed in an attempted arrest.

In addition to the salary the P.A. will pay to Asem Barghouti, it will also pay the family of his brother Salih Barghouti 1,400 shekels a month for life since he was killed as a “martyr.”

The P.A.’s payment of salaries to Palestinian terrorist prisoners, released prisoners and the families of so-called “martyrs” (together known as the P.A.’s “pay to slay” policy) was the subject of both U.S. and Israeli legislation in 2018.

According to the Israeli legislation, the Minister of Defense must submit an annual report to the Security Cabinet, which details the amounts the P.A. paid to the terrorist prisoners, released prisoners and families of the so-called “martyrs.” Israel will then deduct the P.A. expenditure from the taxes that Israel collects and transfers to the P.A.

The first such report is expected in the coming days.

EXPLORE JNS
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin