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Financial prudence ahead of Passover: A family planning guide

Early and strategic financial planning for the holiday in Israel is essential, given the economic challenges following the Oct. 7 attack and the war in Gaza.

Seder night at Mishmar David, located between Ashdod and Jerusalem, April 5, 2023. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Apr. 5, 2024
Hanna Pri-Zan

As Passover swiftly approaches (April 22), this year’s observance is poised to be distinct from previous years for a substantial portion of the Israeli population, primarily due to the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion, which led to the war in Gaza and in the north with its widespread impact on numerous families across diverse sectors.

This situation underscores the critical need for early financial planning. Presented below are recommendations for family financial management in preparation for Passover, highlighting the necessity of such planning.

Budget definition

Setting up a comprehensive budget for the holiday is advised, taking into account all foreseen expenses such as food, attire, gifts, the extent and manner of hosting, and entertainment. This is a basic step towards effective financial planning.

Meal planning

Advance planning of meals and compiling a detailed shopping list are recommended strategies. Electing to prepare traditional dishes at home instead of purchasing pre-made options can significantly reduce expenses. Price comparisons across different supermarkets and disciplined shopping are advocated for cost efficiency.

Gift planning

Setting a predetermined budget for gifts and adhering to it is suggested. Creative and low-cost gift options, such as baking cookies or crafting, are recommended. Promoting a gift exchange culture among family members and friends can also contribute to managing expenses.

Hosting strategy

For hosts, determining the guest count beforehand and planning meals accordingly is crucial for logistical and financial preparedness.

Activity selection

Seeking out free or discounted activities, such as nature trails, museum visits or park outings, is advised to provide economical entertainment options during the holiday season.

Ongoing savings

The importance of allocating funds towards savings during the holiday period cannot be overstated. It’s essential to remember that Passover is but one holiday in the calendar year, and long-term financial goals should not be sidelined.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Hanna Pri-Zan
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