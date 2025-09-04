For students staying put on campus, a sweet High Holiday season

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Home for the holidays? That’s not always the case for college students, who travel far and wide to attend schools throughout the United States. It’s not always possible to return to family after arriving across the country to study. Travel is expensive and time-consuming, and this year, with the Jewish holidays falling midweek, it could result in too much missed time for classes.

Fear not. Campuses across North America offer services, meals and more for those students staying put on campus.

A student blows a shofar, timed to Rosh Hashanah, in Philadelphia. Credit: Courtesy.

The Philadelphia area is a case in point.

At Penn Hillel, rabbis and staff have a well-organized, publicized celebration for High Holidays. Fliers are distributed saying, “Your Home for the New Year,” inviting students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to join in inspiring, meaningful experiences. Everyone is welcome.

Prayer services are geared to include the observant, non-observant or those who have a strong commitment to Judaism but may only seek services annually in the fall.

This year, Rabbi Joshua and Sara Klein, OU-JLIC directors at Penn Hillel, will conduct Orthodox services; Rabbi Beth Levy and Rabbi Matthew Anisfeld will conduct Conservative services; and Rabbi Misha Clebaner and Rabbi Madeleine Fortney will lead Reform services. Holiday meals are provided by Falk caterers, with the same company offering kosher meals on campus year-round. And at the end of Neilah—the final Yom Kippur service—and after the long piercing blast of the shofar, everyone is invited to a Break the Fast meal. Students who want to hang out with friends after the service ends may host their own Break Fast, which can be “reimbursed by Penn Hillel,” notes Rachel Saifer, director of operations.

Rabbi Chaim and Moussia Goldstein, co-directors of Chabad Serving Drexel University for the past 15 years, are a part of the fabric of the campus community. In preparation for the High Holidays, Moussia Goldstein says that “we’re in touch with administration … they’re supportive and help with the planning. Rosh Hashanah is the first day of the semester, so we send out emails to the Jews on campus, regardless of their affiliation or observance level.”

High Holiday schedule for Penn Hillel 2025. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbis Goldstein and Greenberg, and Moussia Goldstein, will provide incoming freshmen with general information and details about holiday activities. On Sept. 17, there’s a Shofar Factory, where students can make their own shofars. There’s “tabling” on Sept. 21, when Rabbi Menny Greenberg will serve apples and honey (and brownies). Before and during Rosh Hashanah, Rabbi Goldstein will walk around the campus to blow the shofar for those who couldn’t make it.

And the caterer for the holiday meals? “That’s me,” chimes in Moussia Goldstein, “and students help, too.” Her pomegranate ice-cream is always served at Chabad. She won’t share the recipe … but maybe stir pomegranate seeds into yogurt for a quick seasonal fix?

Rabbi Jeremy Winaker, executive director of Greater Philadelphia Hillel, is responsible for Hillel at Bryn Mawr and Haverford colleges, as well as Villanova and Thomas Jefferson universities. Leo Levine is the rabbinic intern for Haverford this year, and Miriam Ginsberg is the rabbinic intern at Bryn Mawr, where they will conduct High Holiday services.

“We spend the first day back getting to know the students, what’s on their minds, so that we can focus on what’s important to them,” says Winaker. The rabbinical staff works to make sure that all Jewish students can celebrate either on campus or at local synagogues, where transportation can be arranged.

A challah bake at Chabad Serving Drexel University in Philadelphia. Credit: Courtesy.

“We have good relations with all the colleges, so that makes planning easy,” he says, “and space is set aside for services.” At Haverford, kosher meals are provided by Deluxe Kosher Catering. At Bryn Mawr, meals can be provided by Nana’s Kitchen a few towns over. Meals will be provided at Villanova, a Catholic school, and at West Chester University. Although services are not held on these campuses, High Holiday discussions focus on topics such as “How can you forgive yourself as well as others? How can I be a better person in the coming year?”

“Tashlich, on Rosh Hashanah afternoon, is an important ceremony attracting many Jewish students,” says Winaker. “Throwing bread into a body of water represents the desire to shed past wrongdoings and start fresh.”

Traditional dishes, like the brisket and tzimmes, are traditional and nostalgic, and everyone’s mother has the “best” recipe. The recipes below, exchanged between longtime friends and family, are always at the Hofman holiday table. If there’s any leftover brisket, whip up a Shepherd’s Pie, a tasty homemade dish that’s ready to bake in minutes. Pumpkins are in season, and Golden Spiced Pumpkin, akin to a carrot tzimmes, is a holiday favorite in Israel. Serve hot as a side dish, or sweeten with honey and offer as a dessert. Fruit compotes are essential in kosher cooking, as they may be served with any meat meal. For Crimson Compote, I use frozen fruits to save time, but fresh ones work even better. Just cook them a little longer to soften them.

Shanah Tovah! Blessings for a sweet, peaceful year!

Rosh Hashanah Menu

Braised Beer Brisket

Shepherd’s Pie

Golden Spiced Pumpkin

Sticky “Bun” Kugel

Crimson Compote

Beef brisket. Credit: Greg Reese/Pixabay.

Braised Beer Brisket (Meat)

Serves 8-10

Cook’s Tips:

*If you don’t have a Dutch oven, use a thick, heavy-bottomed pot with a tight-fitting lid.

*Look for Choice or Prime cuts of meat. Prime cuts have more marbling, meaning fat, resulting in a more flavorful, tender brisket.

*Untrimmed brisket has more fat to prevent greasiness. Skim off fat just before the end of cooking.

*Can substitute frozen white onions and peeled baby carrots from the market.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

5- to 6-pound brisket

1 pound small white onions, peeled

1 medium rutabaga, cut into 2-inch chunks

4 to 5 carrots, peeled and sliced ½-inch thick

3 bay leaves

1½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

1¼ cups beer

1 pound white mushrooms, halved

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the brisket, turning until nicely browned on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.

Add onions, rutabagas, carrots, bay leaves, salt and peppercorns. Pour the beer over the top and cover tightly. Cook in a preheated oven for 2 hours. Stir in the mushrooms.

Cook for 1½ to 2 hours or until the brisket is tender. A fork should slide out easily when inserted in the thickest part of the brisket. Let it stand for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

Serve on a warm platter with vegetables spooned around the meat. Skim the fat off the gravy. Pour into a sauceboat to pass around.

Rabbi Chaim Goldstein, co-director of Chabad Serving Drexel University, with students—one of them holding a sign that reads: “Look, Mom. I’m doing something Jewish.” Credit: Courtesy.

Shepherd’s Pie (Meat)

Serves 6

Cook’s Tips:

*For weekday supper, substitute cooked ground turkey or cooked ground beef for brisket.

*Stir in one-third cup snipped parsley and 1 teaspoon cumin with the vegetables.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

3 cups cooked brisket, shredded

⅓ cup steak sauce

¼ cup ketchup

1 (10-ounce package of frozen peas and carrots), thawed

3 to 4 cups mashed potatoes

paprika for dusting

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Heat oil over medium heat.

In a large pot, add the onion, cooking until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients except the potatoes. Stir to mix.

Turn the mixture into a 9-inch square baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes, swirling the surface with a fork. Dust with paprika.

Bake in preheated oven 30 minutes, or until the potato topping is lightly browned and the meat is heated through.

Serve hot.

Pumpkin chunks. Credit: GW Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.

Golden Spiced Pumpkin (Pareve)

Serves 6-8

Cook’s Tips:

*Ready-cut up pumpkin is available in supermarkets.

*If a whole pumpkin is used, peel, remove seeds and cut into 1½-inch pieces.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons margarine

6 cups cubed pumpkin

1¼ cups orange juice

⅓ cup light-brown sugar

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ cup golden raisins

1 teaspoon ground cardamom (optional)

Directions:

Melt the margarine in a large saucepan.

Add the pumpkin, orange juice and sugar. Bring liquid to a simmer over medium heat.

Cover tightly and cook until the pumpkin is soft and pulpy, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat.

Add the nutmeg and cardamom (if using), and mash with a fork. Stir in the raisins.

If the mixture is too liquidy, return it to the pan and cook, uncovered, until the liquid is absorbed.

Challah in a home in Kfar Chabad, Israel. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.

Sticky “Bun” Kugel (Pareve or Dairy)

Serves 8

Cook’s Tips:

*Use any nuts, such as walnut halves or chopped pistachios, for pecans.

*Store-bought lemon juice works fine.

Ingredients:

½ pound wide egg noodles, cooked according to package directions

1 stick (4 ounces) margarine or butter, softened, divided

⅓ cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1½ teaspoons cinnamon

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup pecan halves or nuts of choice (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan with nonstick vegetable spray. Drain noodles, place in a large bowl. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix 6 tablespoons of margarine or butter with the brown sugar until well blended. Spread over the bottom of the prepared loaf pan.

Press pecan halves, if using, flat sides up into the brown-sugar mixture. Set aside.

Beat together the remaining margarine or butter, eggs, granulated sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice. Fold into the drained noodles. Spoon the brown-sugar mixture over the top.

Bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until the kugel is firm and nicely browned.

Cool for 5 minutes. Loosen edges with a round-bladed knife. Turn onto a serving platter.

Serve hot.

Sweet red wine. Credit: Pixabay.

Crimson Compote (Pareve)

Serves 4-6

Cook’s Tips:

*If using fresh fruit, cut strawberries in half, increase marmalade to one-third cup and increase wine to half a cup.

*Make it two days ahead of time and chill.

*Serve in wine glasses for a fancier look.

Ingredients:

¼ cup sweet red kosher wine

¼ cup orange marmalade

2 cups frozen blueberries

2 cups frozen strawberries

1 cup frozen raspberries

2 tablespoons shredded fresh mint leaves

honey to sweeten, as desired

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine the wine and marmalade.

Warm over medium heat, stirring, until the marmalade is melted.

Stir in the frozen fruit and mint leaves. Bring to a simmer. Cook until the berries are thawed and soft, about 10 minutes.

Mash coarsely with a fork. Cook for 5 minutes more.

Sweeten with honey, as desired. Cool.

Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Ethel G. Hofman is a widely syndicated American Jewish food and travel columnist, author and culinary consultant.