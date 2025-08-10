Gantz pans Western pressure on Israel over Gaza war

( Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS )

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz on Saturday criticized recent Western actions following a joint statement by several foreign ministers on Israel’s expansion of military operations against Hamas in Gaza.



(In July, after MKs Gadi Eizenkot and Matan Kahana left the National Unity Party, it reverted to its previous name, Blue and White.)

Responding on X to a British Foreign Office post, Gantz wrote:

“Actions like unilateral illusionary Palestinian recognition, weapon sanctions & critical letters of Israel are harming the prospects of securing a hostage deal. Not only do they inadvertently reward terror and harden Hamas’ position—they are prolonging the war. As an Israeli opposition leader, let me say this very clearly—instead of pressuring Israel, the west should focus on putting an end to Hamas leadership’s impunity abroad.”

As an… https://t.co/zzllRCo7YV — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 9, 2025

Gantz’s remarks come after the foreign ministers issued a statement rejecting Israel’s intensified military operations in Gaza.

They included those of Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom, and the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy.

The Israeli Security Cabinet decided by a “decisive majority” to approve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to defeat Hamas, including controlling Gaza City, the premier’s office said shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday.

“A decisive majority of Security Cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan that had been submitted to the Security Cabinet would neither achieve the defeat of Hamas nor the return of the hostages,” according to Netanyahu’s office.

The Israel Defense Forces will prepare for “taking control of Gaza City, while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.