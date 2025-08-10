Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Israel’s UN envoy accuses UK of hypocrisy over Gaza war

U.S. Ambassador Huckabee blasts Starmer, invoking WWII and Dresden in rebuttal to British condemnation of Israel’s military expansion.

JNS Staff
Ambassador Danny Danon, permanent representative of Israel to the UN, speaks during a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Aug. 05, 2025. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
(Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accused the United Kingdom of hypocrisy after it requested an emergency Security Council meeting regarding Jerusalem’s decision to expand military operations in Gaza.

“On October 7, the Hamas terrorist organization abducted British citizens along with hundreds of Israelis. If today fifty British citizens were being held in Gaza by terrorists, the British government would not stand idly by,” Danon wrote on X overnight Friday.

The U.N. Security Council meeting on Israel’s Cabinet decision is scheduled for Sunday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Jerusalem’s move on Friday in a statement posted to X, calling it “wrong” and urging it to “reconsider immediately.”

Starmer’s statement elicited a scathing response from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who tweeted:

“So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved? Did the UK surrender to the Nazis and drop food for them? Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn’t food you dropped. If you had been PM then, the UK would be speaking German!”

