Israel’s UN envoy accuses UK of hypocrisy over Gaza war

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accused the United Kingdom of hypocrisy after it requested an emergency Security Council meeting regarding Jerusalem’s decision to expand military operations in Gaza.

“On October 7, the Hamas terrorist organization abducted British citizens along with hundreds of Israelis. If today fifty British citizens were being held in Gaza by terrorists, the British government would not stand idly by,” Danon wrote on X overnight Friday.

At the UK’s initiative, an urgent UN Security Council session is being convened in light of the Israeli cabinet’s decision to expand its operations in Gaza.



The U.N. Security Council meeting on Israel’s Cabinet decision is scheduled for Sunday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Jerusalem’s move on Friday in a statement posted to X, calling it “wrong” and urging it to “reconsider immediately.”

Starmer’s statement elicited a scathing response from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who tweeted:

“So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved? Did the UK surrender to the Nazis and drop food for them? Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn’t food you dropped. If you had been PM then, the UK would be speaking German!”