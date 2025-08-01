Gaza journalist who urged killing of Jewish ‘sons of dogs’ now living in Paris

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

A Palestinian freelance stringer whom The New York Times fired for calling Jews “sons of the dogs” and urging their killing “wherever they are” left the Gaza Strip last week and is living in Paris, JNS has learned.

The Times fired Fady Hossam Hanona in 2022 after the HonestReporting media watchdog group, uncovered a string of antisemitic and pro-terrorism social media posts he shared between 2013 and 2021.

“I don’t accept a Jew, Israeli or Zionist, or anyone else who speaks Hebrew. I’m with killing them wherever they are: children, elderly people and soldiers,” he wrote on his Facebook account in 2013, according to screenshots obtained by the NGO three years ago.

“The Jews are sons of the dogs. … I am in favor of killing them and burning them like Hitler did. I will be so happy,” added Hanona.

HonestReporting also said that during the 2014 Israel Defense Forces ground operation in Gaza, known as “Operation Protective Edge,” Hanona took to social media to threaten the murder of Ghassan Alian, an Israeli Druze who commanded the IDF’s Golani Brigade at the time.

Then, on Aug. 18, 2014—days before a truce took effect between Israel and Hamas—he urged the Palestinian “resistance” to reject a ceasefire and continue its rocket attacks on the Jewish state’s densely-populated central region, which had at that point already cost the lives of five civilians.

In another post from the same month, Hanona went as far as invoking Adolf Hitler to support his point about the strength of Gazan fighters.

“As Hitler said, give me a Palestinian soldier and a German weapon, and I will make Europe crawl,” the Gazan journalist was said to have written.

This man – now a “moderate voice” on @FRANCE24 – once praised Hitler and said burning Jews “like Hitler did” would make him “extremely happy.”

Fady Hanona is now a refugee in France, appearing on TV to tell Israel to accept a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/xGg7xdetYi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 31, 2025

After being fired by the Times in 2022, Hanona continued to contribute to French media, including France 24, until he was evacuated from the Strip on July 25, the state-owned international outlet revealed this week.

“Once known for militant rhetoric, he’s now a voice of reason and moderation,” France 24 wrote in a report published on Tuesday, identifying its antisemitic freelancer only as “Fady Hossam.”

However, Paris-based Reporters Without Borders confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Fady Hanona was evacuated to France alongside Tarek Hanona, his brother and a fellow journalist.

“Although they are now safe, they remain separated from their families, who are still in Egypt,” Reporters Without Borders wrote in the post.

Hanona told France 24 in an English-language interview published on Tuesday that “it’s a big change from Gaza to Paris—even from Gaza to Kerem Shalom, to the Israeli side. It was a shock for me, because I start to find a normal life, that we haven’t seen for almost two years now.”

In a separate interview with Belgium’s Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper on Thursday, Hanona said he was still “afraid for the future” in France. “You don’t know if I will have a chance here, or in Europe, or in any country,” Hanona told the daily. “I don’t know. So I’m just afraid of the future.”

France’s Ministry of the Interior, which oversees immigration policies, did not respond to a JNS request for comment by press time.

A proposed law making its way through France’s legislature seeks to deny residency permits and citizenship to antisemites.

On July 11, a French tribunal for asylum seekers approved the residency of two Gazans based on their alleged displacement by Israel, setting a legal precedent that some think could trigger mass immigration.

The ruling provoked the ire of many opposed to immigration in general and from Muslim countries especially, who warned the decision could open up France to some 200,000 Palestinians who are not registered with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and may now claim asylum due to precedent.