Gaza terrorists fire two rockets at Israel

( Sept. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Palestinian terrorists launched two rockets at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

One projectile was intercepted by air defenses while the second landed in an open area near the border, according to the military.

Air-raid sirens were activated in eight communities near the Gaza border, including the city of Netivot, sending some 60,000 civilians running for bomb shelters, according to the IDF’s Home Front Command.

No reports were received regarding injuries or injuries, said Magen David Adom emergency service, adding that updates will follow “if necessary.”

The attack marked the first time rockets were launched from the enclave in around three weeks, with the previous incident recorded on Aug. 17.

In that attack, the Israeli Air Force intercepted one projectile launched by Palestinian terrorists from the central part of the enclave. The attack triggered air-raid alerts, and no casualties or damage were reported.

On Aug. 10, Palestinian terrorists fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, both of which fell in open areas, according to the IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces ramped up its offensive in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, toppling a high-rise building in Gaza City used by the Hamas terrorist organization, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The move is part of the IDF’s implementation of the Aug. 8 Cabinet decision to occupy Gaza City.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said that it now controlled roughly 40% of the city after intensifying its ground offensive against Hamas.

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ephraim Defrin said soldiers were pressing deeper into the Gaza Strip as part of the second phase of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.” Tens of thousands of reservists had been mobilized as a “force multiplier” to expand the ground assault, he said.