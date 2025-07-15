Gaza terrorists launch two rockets at Israel

( July 15, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday night that it had “most likely” intercepted two rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists from the central Gaza Strip.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in Israeli communities along the border, though no injuries or damage were reported.

Last week, a mortar shell fired from southern Gaza hit a building in Kibbutz Nirim after the Israeli army failed to intercept it due to “human error.”

According to Ynet, the mortar strike caused minor damage to the kibbutz’s “youth neighborhood,” which is currently undergoing reconstruction after 24 homes were completely destroyed during Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, in which five residents were murdered.

On July 5, air-raid sirens sounded in the border community of Kissufim as the Israeli Air Force downed two projectiles fired from Gaza into the Jewish state, the IDF said.

Three days earlier, the IAF downed another two rockets launched from the Palestinian enclave that triggered air-raid sirens in Sderot and Ibim. There were no reports of injuries or damage.