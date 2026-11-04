Genesis Prize opens nominations for 2027 laureate

The Genesis Prize Foundation opened nominations on Wednesday for the 2027 Genesis Prize, inviting the public to propose candidates for the $1 million award.

Nominations are open worldwide through Nov. 30. Nominees must have achieved international recognition in their fields, demonstrated pride in their Jewish heritage and commitment to the Jewish people and Israel, and established a record capable of inspiring future generations.

An exceptional non-Jewish individual may also be nominated. Argentine President Javier Milei became the first non-Jewish recipient of the prize in 2025.

“This is a difficult time for Israel and for Jews around the world,” said Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation. “But adversity must not become the only story we tell about Jewish life.”

He said the prize seeks to recognize “extraordinary achievements, contributions to humanity, and examples of courage, excellence and leadership.”

Established in 2013 and sometimes referred to as the “Jewish Nobel,” the Genesis Prize has honored former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; actors Michael Douglas and Gal Gadot; violinist Itzhak Perlman; former Soviet dissident and Israeli statesman Natan Sharansky; filmmaker Steven Spielberg; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; and American singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

In 2023 and 2024, the foundation presented group awards to Jewish NGOs providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and to organizations advocating for and assisting the families of hostages held in Gaza. The foundation said it is open to considering a group award again this year.

The 2027 laureate will be selected by the prize’s independent selection committees from candidates nominated by the public, with an announcement planned for December.

Nominations can be submitted on the Genesis Prize Foundation’s nomination page: Who Should Win the Next Genesis Prize?