Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders meet with Khamenei in Iran

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei hosted Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders in Tehran this week, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political bureau, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhaleh were in town for the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, bringing delegations for the swearing-in ceremony.

Haniyeh spoke with Pezeshkian on Tuesday morning, briefing him on the latest developments in Gaza and thanking him for his support, according to a statement released by Hamas.

Pezeshkian sat down with Nakhaleh on Monday, pledging his support for the “Palestinian resistance” and emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s efforts to unite Muslim countries against Israel, according to Palestinian reports.