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News   Israel News

IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza

The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Merkava Mk 4 main battle tanks from the IDF’s 252nd “Sinai” Reserve Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th “Bazak” Reserve Infantry Division. Credit: IDF.
(July 11, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces killed two Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip this week in separate strikes, the military said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the IDF carried out an attack in the northern Gaza Strip that killed Khalil Jamal Khalil Manna, a commander in the weapons production headquarters of Hamas’s “military wing,” the army said.

Manna commanded rocket launcher production workshops and led the final stages of their manufacture throughout the war, the IDF added.

The following day, Osama Walid Deeb Muhareb, a company commander in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion, was also killed in a strike in northern Gaza.

In recent months, Muhareb stored explosive devices that were intended to be used against Israeli troops, the IDF said.

“Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” the army noted.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said it had killed a Hamas Nukhba cell commander who infiltrated the Re’im military base during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Yahya Hamdan was killed in a precise airstrike in southern Gaza on Thursday, the military said. Hamdan took part in the assault on the Re’im base during the Oct. 7 attack and in recent months advanced attacks against IDF troops while working to restore Hamas’s operational capabilities, the army added.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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