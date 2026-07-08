Trump declares Iran ceasefire ‘over’ at NATO Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday effectively declared the Iran ceasefire and its accompanying Memorandum of Understanding dead.

“To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore,” he said in response to a reporter’s question on day two of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. “They’re scum... they’re sick people,” he said of Iran’s leadership. The Islamic Republic is “led by sick people and they’re vicious, violent people and if they had a nuclear weapon they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned it’s over,” he continued.

“I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate. They’re good people—Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner. But they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them. They’re liars... We make a deal, everyone’s agreed—no nuclear weapon. We make a deal. They go outside and talk to the press and say ‘we never even talked about it.’ There is something wrong with them, they’re cuckoo. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

This is a developing story