Herzog lights eighth Chanukah candle with freed hostages

( Jan. 2, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog lit the eighth Chanukah candle in Kibbutz Hatzerim, west of Beersheva, on Wednesday evening together with former Hamas captives Shoshan Haran, Shiri Weiss, Raaya Rotem and Raz Ben-Ami.

The event was also attended by families of hostages still being held by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip, as well as residents of Kibbutz Be’eri who remain displaced and hosted in Hatzerim.

“I come here as president of the State of Israel on Chanukah to light the eighth candle and to say a few words to you, to ask for forgiveness, to offer words of encouragement, comfort and hope,” said Herzog.

“We cannot feel whole, especially in light of the terrible disaster, until we bring our sisters and brothers who were taken captive back home immediately—whether for proper burial in Israel or to recover in the embrace of their loved ones,” he continued.

“The entire people of Israel want to see them home as quickly as possible. We pray that the eighth Chanukah candle will bring wonderful news, and with God’s help, may we soon see them home,” the president said.